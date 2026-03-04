Osun 2026: Oyebamiji Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Rock.

Oyebamiji, who was received at the presidential villa on Tuesday, March 3, showed optimism about winning the governorship seat slated for August 15, 2026

Oyebamiji, in a post on his official X handle, revealed that he had a meeting with President Tinubu in the company of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, their discussion was positive, as he (Oyebamiji) pledged to deliver purposeful leadership to the people of the state if elected.

READ ALSO:

He said: ‘’Yesterday, my leader, Dr @GboyegaOyetola, CON, and I had the distinct honour of being received by our leader and father, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT), GCFR.

“At the meeting, I expressed my profound appreciation to Mr President and Commander-in-Chief for his support, statesmanship, leadership and commitment to the ideals of progressive governance that continue to shape our great party and nation.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, I am further strengthened by Mr President’s enduring belief in my capacity and in the principles of purposeful leadership, economic renewal and people-centred development. Mr President’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria remains a guiding light for us at the state level.

“With this meeting, I am more determined and committed to consolidating our party’s unity, deepening grassroots engagement and presenting a clear, actionable blueprint that will reposition our state for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

“The journey ahead is one of responsibility, courage and service. Together, we will build the Osun State of our collective aspirations.”