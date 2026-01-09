Osun 2026: Oyebamiji Leads Adeleke In Opinion Poll

A recently concluded opinion poll conducted by a reputable media organisation, Standard Post, has projected victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Munirudeen Oyebamiji in the August 8, 2026 election.

According to the poll, Oyebamiji is leading the race with 52 per cent of respondents’ votes. The incumbent governor and governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Ademola Adeleke, came a distant second with 38 per cent, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) emerged third with eight per cent.

The newspaper explained that the online opinion poll, conducted over the weekend, featured the three major candidates from the leading political parties participating in the off-cycle governorship election in the state.

Standard Post noted that Osun State residents who participated in the poll voted overwhelmingly in favour of the APC candidate.

The media organisation stated that the poll was professionally conducted, with in-depth analysis revealing the current standing of the candidates ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

“From public opinion, political alignment, and on-ground observations, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presently appears to hold a decisive edge in the race. “A key factor driving this momentum is the renewed unity and organisational strength within the APC”, Standard Post said.