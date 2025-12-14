Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has said that the emergence of Bola Oyebamiji as the party’s candidate in the August 8, 2026, governorship poll is a sign of victory.

Oyintiloye, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Oyebamiji’s election through a consensus arrangement should be dedicated to the APC leadership, members and, most especially, other aspirants who stepped down.

According to him, the manner of Oyebamiji’s emergence is an indication of the growth and excellence in character that the APC is known for.

“With Oyebamiji as the party’s candidate and the APC’s impending victory at the polls, the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu will be translated into good governance in Osun without a hitch.

“Having successfully completed the primary, the attention should be on the main poll.” “Oyebamiji, as our candidate, is a right step towards a victory awaiting the APC.

“We must, however, work hard as a family united with a purpose for the victory to be won,” Oyintiloye said.

The former lawmaker recalled that some prophets of doom had predicted implosion due to a large number of aspirants who initially came out to vie for the APC ticket.

He, however, lauded the intervention of the party leaders, which he said made the process seamless. Oyintiloye commended President Bola Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Chief Bisi Akande, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, and others for their guidance and commitment towards a successful primary for the Osun APC.

Appealing to the APC leadership in the state to strengthen the party further so that victory in the governorship poll is less stressful, Oyintiloye said that, when elected, Oyebamiji would lead a people‑friendly government that would implement programmes and policies meant to positively impact the lives of residents.

He called on party members in Osun to redouble their efforts and unite with the purpose of returning the APC to power in the state.