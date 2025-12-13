The immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Oyebamiji’s candidacy was affirmed by all 1,660 delegates at the party’s primary after being nominated by Mr Kunle Adegoke, SAN, and seconded by Senator Babajide Omoworare.

With regards to the nominations, the Chairman of the primary election committee, Governor Monday Okpebholo, called for a voice vote, which saw the delegates unanimously affirm Oyebamiji.

According to the Governor, “By the power conferred on me as Chairman of the primary committee, I hereby declare Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, as the candidate of our party.”

In his acceptance speech, Oyebamiji pledged to elevate the standard of living of residents by alleviating poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting a functional educational system accessible to all.

He, however, said that the health sector in Osun State is presently moribund, adding that he would mobilise well-meaning professionals from the state to revive the sector.

He said, “As a people, we stand once again at the threshold of history. Our state, Osun, is presently at a crossroads between real progress and frivolity, between accountability and wastefulness. We have been summoned once more to reevaluate our stand as a people. Where all-round education is the pillar upon which our existence revolves. Our founding fathers had their intentions clearly mapped out.

“They desired a society where systems work. A community where shared economic prosperity is at the core of public policy. We are committed to elevating the standard of living for every Osun resident by alleviating poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting a functional educational system for all.”