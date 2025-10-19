Osun 2026: Oyebamiji Best Choice To Lead APC To Victory – Party Leaders

Critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ila Orangun, Boripe, and Aiyedade Local Government Areas of Osun State have thrown their weight behind Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) as their preferred candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

The endorsement was made during Oyebamiji’s consultation visits to the three local governments as part of his ongoing statewide engagement with party members and leaders ahead of the APC primary election slated for December 13, 2026.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, Asiwaju Oyebamiji expressed deep gratitude for the massive show of support and pledged to prioritize the welfare of the people and the development of Osun State when entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

“Support AMBO and know that he has no other option than to do well for Osun and its people,” Oyebamiji assured.

Speaking on behalf of the APC structure in Ila Orangun, Prince Joshua Adediji confirmed that despite the number of aspirants in the race, stakeholders in the area had resolved to unite behind Oyebamiji’s candidacy.

“We have 12 aspirants, but AMBO is our candidate in the coming primary election. However, whoever wins, we must remain united and support the party’s flag bearer to rescue Osun from the current challenges under the PDP,” Adediji said.

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, described Oyebamiji as a loyal disciple of Chief Bisi Akande, a founding father of the APC and an elder statesman.

“Baba Akande has declared that the APC will return to power in 2026, and AMBO, being a product of the Bisi Akande school of politics, is well-positioned to actualize that vision,” Owoeye stated.

Also speaking, Segun Awotunde lauded Oyebamiji’s humility, consistency, and commitment to party unity, assuring him of Ila Orangun’s total support.

“By the grace of God, you shall win the ticket. Ila is behind you, and this is because Baba Bisi Akande asked us to support you. When you win, remember Ila Orangun and its people,” Awotunde said.

Similarly, Lateef Jayeola reaffirmed the local government’s collective support, noting that the massive turnout at the meeting was proof of Oyebamiji’s grassroots popularity.

“AMBO is the rightful candidate for the APC primary and the next governor of Osun State. The large crowd we witnessed today shows Ila Orangun’s commitment to his success,” Jayeola stated.

In Boripe Local Government, APC elders and leaders also pledged loyalty to the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, saying his endorsement of Oyebamiji had given the party clear direction.

Speaking on behalf of the elders, Barr. Bello Osuolale said:

“We will always follow the directive of our leader, Adegboyega Oyetola. Since he has identified with Asiwaju Oyebamiji, he is our candidate for the coming primary. Whoever Oyetola supports is who we support.”

Alhaji Kareem Afolabi and Alhaji Sulaiman Aderemi echoed the same sentiment, emphasizing that Oyetola’s open support for Oyebamiji had unified the APC in the area.

“In this local government, we follow the directives of our leader, and we have never regretted it. His support for AMBO is evident, and that’s where we stand,” Aderemi affirmed.

Another APC stalwart, Prince Adeleke Adebayo, declared that Boripe Local Government was already secured for Oyebamiji.

“You are at home, and I can assure you that Boripe is already in your purse. Go to other local governments to campaign; this one is settled,” he said.

The event also witnessed the defection of Alhaja Arike Elero from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, pledging her commitment to Oyebamiji’s victory at the primaries and the general election.

Stakeholders across the three local governments cited Oyebamiji’s track record, administrative experience, and commitment to public service as qualities that make him the ideal candidate to return the APC to power and restore Osun’s legacy of good governance established under former Governor Oyetola.

Among dignitaries present at the consultation visits were Adedokun Joseph, APC Chairman, Ila Orangun Local Government; Ismail Oluwatosin, Executive Chairman, Ila Local Government; Mr. Olalekan Badmus, Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Lawrence Ayeni, Sunday Akere, Dr. Taofeek Bambo, Wale Popoola, Alhaji Sulaiman Aderemi, and Adeyinka Omotosho, among others.