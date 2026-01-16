Osun 2026: Oyebamiji Begins PhD In Public Administration At OAU

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Munirudeen Oyebamiji, has been admitted into a doctoral programme at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Oyebamiji disclosed this in a statement shared on his verified X handle, where he announced that he would be pursuing a PhD in Public Administration and Governance at the university’s Faculty of Administration.

According to the former Osun State Commissioner for Finance, the decision to undertake a doctoral programme is not driven by the desire to acquire additional titles, but by the need to deepen his capacity for leadership and public service.

“On Thursday, at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, I took another deliberate step in my lifelong journey of learning as I matriculated into a Doctoral Programme in Public Administration and Governance of the University, Faculty of Administration,” he stated.

“This moment is not about adding titles, but about deepening capacity. Leadership and governance must continually be strengthened by knowledge, because societies are not transformed by chance or happenstance, but through deliberate investment in ideas, systems and people.”

Oyebamiji noted that his academic background reflects a consistent preparation for service, stressing that education has remained central to his personal and professional development.

“My academic journey reflects a consistent preparation for service. I hold a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Banking and Finance from The Polytechnic, Ibadan; a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University; and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti.

“I am also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. Each stage has further sharpened my understanding of institutions, development, and responsible leadership,” he said.

The APC governorship flagbearer, who also served as Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), emphasised that effective governance requires leaders who are willing to continuously re-educate and re-equip themselves in line with the demands of a changing world.

“This doctoral programme reinforces my commitment to continuous personal development as a tool for collective social engineering. If we truly desire better governance and a more functional society, we must be willing to constantly re-educate and re-equip ourselves for the demands of our time,” he added.

Beyond personal development, Oyebamiji said his decision is meant to serve as an example, particularly to young Nigerians seeking direction.

“Beyond personal growth, this step is about example. In a society where many young people are searching for direction, I hope this decision speaks clearly: education is not a phase; it is a lifelong responsibility,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to God, his family, mentors and supporters, reaffirming that the pursuit of knowledge remains central to his commitment to serve society more effectively.

“I am grateful to God, my family, mentors, and all who continue to support this journey. The pursuit of knowledge remains central to my commitment to serve society better,” Oyebamiji stated.