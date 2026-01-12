The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has expressed confidence that he will convincingly defeat Governor Ademola Adeleke in the August 8 governorship election.

Oyebamiji, who gave this assurance on Sunday, said regardless of what he described as propaganda by the current administration, the APC would record a landslide victory at the 2026 off-season election.

Speaking at the APC Youths Reconciliation Summit held at the party secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, the APC candidate maintained that the propaganda allegedly embarked upon by the present administration would not save it from defeat in the August 8 governorship election this year.

He tasked members of the party, especially youths, to counter the negative propaganda being spread against the APC and his candidature by the present administration by going door-to-door, house-to-house and on the street.

READ ALSO:

He said, “We must go back to start doing house-to-house, door-to-door awareness about the forthcoming poll and counter every narrative of the other parties, even on the streets.

“Our opponents have started, they started lying to the Osun people, you must break assuander their lies. We are taking over by 2026, dont be afraid, no one will do anything against you.

“I want to assure you that 2026 will not be like 2022. We should work very well. All the governments across the world will stand with us; in fact, the government of America will stand with us. We must deliver, you must work, our government will be youth-oriented.

The former Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, further acknowledged the importance of youth in election victory, hence, tasked youths in the APC to own the project with a view to delivering success for the party.

“Our government would focus on youth development in a bid to prepare them for the takeover of governance and leadership roles in the future.

“There will be special provisions and a programme for youths. I want to admonish you not to be lackadaisical about this election. We want government; we are eager, but we have yet to work towards it.

“God has given us a goal post and set us up to play penalty on an empty net; despite this, we should work assiduously, he added.

Earlier, the State APC Youth Leader, Olagoke Akinwemimo, said “the choice of Oyebamiji is perfect, which has shattered the expectations of the opposition, who predicted division and failure within our party.”

He assured that Osun APC youth structure remains the most formidable in the struggle to reclaim the mandate, adding that “Since 2022, when we were denied victory through orchestrated electoral irregularities, our youths have remained resilient, active, and well-organised under the leadership of our party.”