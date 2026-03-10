Osun 2026: Our Indelible Imprints’ll Speak –Oyetola

As the next governorship election in Osun State draws near, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, reaffirmed confidence to return the All Progressives Congress, (APC) back to government on August 15th.

Oyetola attributed the winning strengths of the party to the verifiable trackrecords, unprecedented achievements and indellible imprints of the progressive governments in the state.

He commended the party members for working day and night by reaching out to youths, artisans, professionals and grassroots, especially the rural dwellers to secure victory in the next governorship election.

Oyetola spoke at the annual ileri-Oluwa special Ramadan Lecture held at his residence, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The minister, who acknowledged the continued unity, peace and harmony among members of the party since 2022 said no amount of political rhetorics, propaganda and selfaggrandizement would deter the party from returning to government. According to him, the winning assurance is based on the party’s hardwork, creditable performance, acceptability and popularity.