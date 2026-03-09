Osun 2026: Our Indelible Imprints Will Speak – Oyetola

…Says Incumbent Awaits ‘Red Card’

As the next governorship election draws near, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, reaffirmed confidence to return the progressive party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) back to government come August 15th, this year.

Oyetola attributed the winning strengths of the party to the verifiable trackrecords, unprecedented achievements and indelible imprints of the progressive governments in the state.

He commended the party members for working day and night by reaching out to youths, artisans, professionals and grassroots, especially the rural dwellers, to secure victory in the next governorship election.

The immediate past Osun State Governor equally used the occasion to take a swipe at the political traducers, saying they ‘await red card’

Oyetola spoke at the annual Ileri-Oluwa special Ramadan Lecture held at his residence, Iragbiji, in the Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The Minister who acknowledged the continued unity, peace and harmony between and among members of the party since 2022 said no amount of political rhetorics, propaganda and self-aggrandisement would deter the party from returning to government.

According to him, the winning assurance is based on the party’s hard work, credible performance, acceptability and popularity.

Oyetola used the occasion to sue for peace, unconditional love and unity, just as he admonished Muslims to abstain from anything capable of making their fasting not be accepted by Allah.

Earlier, the Guest Lecturer, Sheikh Muhammad Jamiu Sanusi, preached strict adherence to Allah’s commandments, urging Muslims to be their brother’s keepers.

The Islamic cleric whose message centred on the topic titled “Humanity in Leadership: Islamic Principles of Governance and Loyalty”, called for equity, fairness and justice.

He urged members of the public, particularly wealthy citizens, to always use their God’s given resources to advance the cause of humanity and propagate their faith.