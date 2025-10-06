Osun 2026: Omoworare Sues For Peace Among APC Aspirants, Members

As political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Babajide Omoworare has made a passionate appeal to aspirants and stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prioritize peace, unity, and party cohesion over personal ambitions.

He warned that the party’s chances at the polls could be undermined without a united front.

Omoworare, a loyal party man, respected statesman, and frontline governorship aspirant, noted that the APC’s strength in Osun has always been anchored on its ability to close ranks and work together under a shared vision.

“Elections are not won in isolation or suo moto; they are won when we see ourselves as one family, driven by collective commitment, mutual respect, and a common purpose to serve the people,” he said.

The former lawmaker emphasized that while democracy thrives on diversity of aspirations and ideas, such diversity must be guided by maturity, respect for party supremacy, and a genuine desire for the state’s progress.

“The race for the governorship should not become a reason for bitterness or division. Rather, it should be an opportunity for the APC to showcase its depth of leadership and its capacity to manage success responsibly,” he added.

Omoworare cautioned against actions capable of tearing the party apart, noting that anyone attempting to weaken the APC’s soul has not truly contributed to its growth or nurtured its foundation.

He urged leaders and members to resist provocations and embrace dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation wherever disagreements arise.

He reiterated that the ultimate goal is for the APC to emerge stronger, more united, and better positioned to serve the people of Osun State.

Omoworare concluded by expressing confidence that with peace, discipline, and teamwork, the party will not only reclaim Osun in 2026 but also restore the spirit of progressive governance the people desire.