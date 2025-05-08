Osun 2026: Omoworare Inaugurates Coordinating Teams For Governorship Bid

Share

Ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election, Senator Babajide Omoworare has inaugurated three-member coordinating teams across all Local Government Areas and the area office in Osun State to advance his campaign ambitions.

The inauguration ceremony, held at his residence in Ile-Ife, drew a diverse gathering of party leaders, Iyalojas and Babalojas, youth representatives, and community stakeholders.

The event served both as a strategic political mobilization and a resounding endorsement of Senator Omoworare as the most viable aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket.

Party leaders at the event described Senator Omoworare as a quintessential Omoluabi and a seasoned politician with an unblemished electoral record.

They lauded his integrity, mass appeal, and extensive political experience, noting that he is well-positioned to lead the APC back to victory in Osun.

His longstanding relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—dating back to his tenure as Majority Leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly during Tinubu’s governorship—was also highlighted as a strategic advantage.

Omoworare’s political pedigree spans over two decades of public service, including eight years as Majority Leader in Lagos, two terms as Senator representing Osun East, and a tenure as Special Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

A lawyer with nearly 35 years at the Bar, he was praised for his administrative acumen, grassroots appeal, and unifying leadership style.

Stakeholders emphasized that he remains the most credible aspirant capable of reconciling internal party divisions and repositioning the APC to reclaim power in 2026.

His royal lineage—as a prince and grandson of a former Ooni of Ife—was also seen as a potential rallying force, particularly in Ile-Ife and surrounding areas, counterbalancing the current administration’s stronghold in Ede.

In his remarks, Senator Omoworare thanked the coordinating teams and supporters for their turnout despite the short notice and long distances traveled.

He reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and promised to prioritize food security by reviving farm settlements and rehabilitating dams to enhance irrigation, fish farming, and food exports.

Calling for an issue-based campaign devoid of divisive rhetoric, Omoworare stressed the need for party unity. “I am a good product,” he said. “Let us focus on selling our shared vision for a greater Osun.”

