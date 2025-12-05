Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyinola Omisore and six other aspirants were on Friday disqualified from the governorship ticket of the Osun State APC primaries.

Two out of the nine aspirants who obtained the Expression of interest and Nomination Forms of the primaries were, however, cleared by the party’s screening committee.

The screening committee, chaired by Chief Obinna Uzoh, Esq, in their report, said the disqualified aspirants have the right to appeal to the Appeal Screening Committee.

He said, “The Committee observed that seven (7) aspirants: Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Babatunde Haketer Oralusi, Mr. Oyedotun Babayemi, Dr. Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Adegoke Rasheed Okiki Adekunle, and Sen. Babajide Omoworare- failed to meet the mandatory nomination requirement of being sponsored by five (5) fully registered and financially up-to-date members from each Local Government Area contrary to Articles 9.3(i) of the APC Constitution and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution as well as Paragraph 6(c) of the APC Guidelines for the 2025 Governorship Primary”.

The two cleared aspirants, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, were cleared because they were said to have met all the needed requirements.

“The Committee found that two (2) aspirants, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, satisfactorily met all constitutional and guideline requirements of the APC, including proper nomination by the requisite number of fully registered and financially up-to-date party members from each Local Government Area”.

The screening committee, which was inaugurated by the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, on behalf of the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday, 3rd December 2025, says those not cleared should forward their complaints to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Sen. Omisore is a former deputy governor of Osun State, former Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation and for APC National Secretary was disqualified along with other prominent figures like former Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi and ex-Senator Babajide Omoworare.

The committee stated that its decision followed a petition by the Osun APC Renewal Group alleging irregularities in the nomination process of some aspirants. Rather than apply the petition selectively, the panel extended the same strict scrutiny to all nine candidates, leading to the mass disqualification.

However, a source close to Omisore said, “It was generally agreed last night after their meeting to clear all the 9 aspirants for the primary election.”