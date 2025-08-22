Osun 2026: Omisore Begins Consultation, Vows To Shape Grassroot Engagement

Ahead of the 2026 Governorship election in Osun State, former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has begun statewide consultations, reiterating his commitment to due process and consensus-building.

Senator Omisore kick-started the wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders in Ijesa North and South Federal Constituencies, where he expressed his readiness to shape grassroots engagement and stakeholder alignment.

Senator Omisore began deliberate engagements to seek input from party faithful and political leaders regarding his possible entry into the race, following the announcement of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the current Minister of Interior and Blue Economy, of not seeking re-election in 2026.

Speaking during the consultation, Senator Omisore reiterated his commitment to due process and consensus-building, noting that his final decision would be shaped by grassroots engagement and stakeholder alignment.

“This is not about ambition alone; it is about collective reasoning and strategy. Osun needs common sense now more than ever. We cannot afford to field a candidate who merely participates—we must present a candidate who can win,” he stated.

Also speaking during the consultation, former Commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunso Oladoyin Bamisayemi, stated that Senator Omisore’s decisive role as APC National Secretary in averting an internal crisis and ensuring the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

“Senator Omisore’s base in Ife is one of the four largest voting blocs in Osun. His sustained financial and strategic support for the APC, including backing of reinstated local government officials across Osun.

However, Hon. Olanrewaju Balogun, Chairman of Ilesa East LGA, described the project as a unity agenda.

The consultation tour with a courtesy visit to Chief Akinwande Ayinde Akinola, the Sawe of Ilesa, at his country home in Ijamo, where discussions reinforced mutual commitment to Osun’s progress.

With these successful engagements, Senator Omisore is set to continue consultations across the state in what many stakeholders are calling the beginning of a rescue mission for Osun State.