Osun 2026: Omisore Joins APC Gov’ship Race

Former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Saturday announced his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election in the State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omisore, who made this declaration in a statement issued on his official X handle, said the formal announcement would take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at the Osun APC Secretariat in Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo.

According to him, the declaration, themed “Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams,” is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 7th October 2025.

The former leader added that his campaign would focus on restoring hope, strengthening governance, and delivering a brighter future for the people of the state.

“My beloved people of Osun State, after deep reflection and wide consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to contest for the Governor of Osun State in 2026 under our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Omisore wrote.

“This is not just my mission, it is a collective one. I humbly invite you to join me as we take this bold step towards the Osun Rescue Mission 2026,” he said.

Omisore, who contested the 2014 governorship election in Osun on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before later joining the APC, is expected to be among the frontline aspirants in the ruling party’s race for the governorship ticket.