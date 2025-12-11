Osun 2026: Omisore Accepts Oyebamiji As APC Consensus Candidate

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has officially accepted the choice of former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Omisore, speaking on a television programme on Wednesday night, said he aligned with the decision following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s endorsement of Oyebamiji.

It will be recalled that Omisore was among seven aspirants disqualified by the APC Screening Committee over alleged violations of party guidelines and electoral provisions. Others disqualified include former Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Prince Dotun Babayemi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), and Babatunde Haketer Oralusi.

Following agitations by the aspirants, who raised concerns that the screening process favoured Oyebamiji, President Tinubu convened a reconciliation meeting, during which all aspirants eventually aligned with his choice—except Omisore, who was absent.

However, speaking on TVC News’ Politics Tonight, Omisore said the party must follow the direction of its leader, adding that he fully supports the consensus arrangement.

He emphasised that he has no regrets about his past political decisions, describing himself as “an old wine that tastes better,” while noting that he still commands a strong base of organic supporters.

Omisore added that although he had proposed alternative approaches to the party leadership, he is committed to working with the President’s decision going forward.

He said he would soon brief his supporters on the new development and stressed the need for the APC to overhaul its strategy ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.