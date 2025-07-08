Osun 2026: Ogunbiyi Slams Adeleke Over LG Crisis

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and business mogul, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, is set to officially declare his ambition to contest the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

The declaration is scheduled for Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the APC state secretariat in Osogbo. According to his media team, the event will be attended by members of the APC State Working Committee, stakeholders, party loyalists, and supporters.

In a statement released ahead of the declaration, Ogunbiyi reaffirmed his commitment to restoring democratic governance in the state, accusing the current administration under Governor Ademola Adeleke of undermining the rule of law and stifling grassroots development.

He alleged that Governor Adeleke has “pocketed the party” and reduced governance to a family affair, claiming that the state’s local government system has been crippled despite a valid court ruling reinstating the sacked APC chairmen and councillors.

“The Governor has cut off the grassroots by strangulating local government administration, in outright disregard for a court order,” Ogunbiyi stated, calling on the federal government to intervene and compel the governor to comply with the court’s decision to prevent further unrest.

He described the governor’s handling of the local government crisis as undemocratic, expressing doubts about the victims’ willingness to forgive the administration.

“The aspiration of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi is to restore the sanctity of democratic values in Osun State through transformative reforms that will make governance inclusive and accountable to all,” the statement read.

It added that the forthcoming declaration would feature an interactive session, allowing party members to engage directly with Ogunbiyi and ask questions about his vision for the state.

He criticised Adeleke’s leadership style, describing it as “callous and barefaced,” and pledged to end “ineptitude and restore democratic sanctity” if elected in 2026.