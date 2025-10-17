Osun 2026: NPA Director Rallies Voters For APC Victory

‎The Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr. Olalekan Badmus has urged residents and political stakeholders in Osun State to remain steadfast in their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the state prepares for the 2026 governorship election.

Badmus made this call on Friday during the visit of a leading APC governorship aspirant, Bola Oyebamiji, and his political structure, the AMBO Movement, to Osogbo Local Government.

‎

Addressing party leaders, supporters and community members at the event, Badmus described Osogbo as the “heart of progressive politics in Osun” and charged party members to uphold unity ahead of the election.

‎

‎Badmus, who traced his political grooming to the leadership of former Osun State governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, said the APC had demonstrated capacity for development both in Osun and at the national level.

‎

‎He said, “Osogbo is not just the capital of our dear state; it is the capital of loyalty in the progressive family. We must continue to stand by our party and ensure victory for the APC in 2026. Our city has never failed the progressive movement, and we will not start now.

‎

‎“From President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to the foundation laid in Osun by Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Nigerians are witnessing a new era of purposeful leadership. My own appointment at the Nigerian Ports Authority is a product of that progressive chain of trust.”

‎

‎Speaking on the growing number of governorship aspirants within the APC, Badmus maintained that ambitions must not undermine party cohesion.

‎

‎“Osogbo is blessed with illustrious sons who aspire to lead our state. This is a sign of political maturity. But ambition must never divide us. We can have many aspirants, but we must have only one goal—to sustain the progressive legacy and return APC to the government in 2026,” he said.

‎

‎He commended the AMBO Movement for embarking on consultations across the state, describing it as a healthy democratic exercise.

‎

‎Badmus urged all aspirants to conduct their campaigns with decorum and loyalty to the party, calling for grassroots mobilisation and reconciliation of aggrieved party members.

‎

According to him, unity and early organisation remain the strongest tools for electoral success.

‎

‎He said, “Our task as members and stakeholders is to build bridges, strengthen our structures and ensure Osun remains firmly under progressive governance. Wherever development is discussed, Osogbo must be represented. Wherever loyalty is tested, Osogbo must stand firm.”

‎

‎The NPA director reiterated his commitment to supporting efforts that promote peace and political stability within the APC, assuring that Osogbo would play a decisive role in delivering victory for the party.