Osun 2026: Nobody Can Defeat Me, Adeleke Boasts

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has boasted that nobody can defeat him in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Adeleke, who appeared before the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Screening Committee in Abuja on Thursday, expressed confidence that his performance in office has earned him the trust and support of the Osun electorate for another term.

“I am confident that nobody can beat us,” the governor declared.

He noted that having defeated an incumbent governor in 2022, he has no fear of facing any opponent in 2026, stressing that his administration’s achievements speak for themselves.

Adeleke dismissed concerns that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might deploy federal might and resources against him, insisting that his popularity in the state is unmatched.

According to him, “There was federal might when I defeated the APC candidate in 2022. I saw the equipment, I saw the resources… that same federal might.”

He, however, expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would ensure a level playing field in the coming election.

“I don’t think President Tinubu will want to do anything that will mess up his administration because my election will come before the presidential election. So, I’m sure everything will be free and fair, and that is what we are talking about,” he said.

Chairman of the PDP Gubernatorial Screening Committee, Hon. Adebayo Adepoju, commended Adeleke for successfully defending his credentials, noting that the committee was satisfied with the documents presented before it.