Osun 2026: No Strangers In APC, We’re One United Family – Oyetola

…As serving Senators, Reps officially join Osun APC

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared that there are no strangers in the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the party remains one united family in the state.

Oyetola, who is the immediate past governor of Osun State, disclosed this on Saturday at the grand reception for the defecting National Assembly members of PDP to APC and the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party members and supporters, Oyetola said, “In the APC, there are no strangers; we are one united family. Your arrival strengthens our resolve to reclaim Osun and restore dignity to governance.

Oyetola, who described the political gathering as a ‘labour of love’, reiterating commitment to rescue the state and restore it to purposeful leadership.

He commended the serving National Assembly lawmakers—Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East Senatorial District), Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central Senatorial District), Hon. Omirin Olusanya (Ijesha South Federal Constituency), Hon. Wole Oke (Ijesha North Federal Constituency), and Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife Federal Constituency) for choosing service over stagnation.

He called on party members and supporters to rally behind the president, stressing that continuity in leadership would ensure the consolidation of progress and sustain development across the country.

Oyetola said, “Your decision reflects courage, foresight, and commitment to the progress of our dear state. You have chosen results over rhetoric and service over stagnation.

“It is symbolic that we gather on a day celebrated for love. This is our labour of love for Osun State — a commitment to rescue our state and return it to purposeful leadership.

“The difference between rhetoric and results is evident at the federal level under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. When he assumed office, Nigeria’s economy stood at the brink. Bold decisions were required, and bold decisions were made. Today, those reforms are yielding results.

“These are measurable achievements. The Renewed Hope Agenda is laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s rebirth. That is why we proudly and confidently endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027 — to consolidate these gains and secure lasting prosperity

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Oyetola charged members of the party to go to their various communities to spread the good work of the APC and return the party to power for the dividends of democracy.

He said, “At home, the 2026 governorship election is fast approaching. Our mission is clear: reclaim Osun and return it to serious, people-focused governance. We will build a state where schools and hospitals function effectively, infrastructure is durable, youth and small businesses are empowered, and governance is transparent and accountable.

“But victory will come only through unity, hard work, and grassroots mobilisation. So I charge you: return to your communities, wards and polling units. Tell our people that the light of progress has returned to Osun. Tell them the APC is stronger, united, and determined.

“Together, we will reclaim Osun on August 8. Together, we will re-elect President Tinubu in 2027. Together, we will secure a brighter future for our children,” he added.

In his address, the APC chairman, Osun State, Tajudeen Lawal, assured that there would be no discrimination in access to political opportunities regardless of when members joined the party in line with the party’s tradition.

Lawal charged members of the party to prepare for the forthcoming governorship and 20227 presidential elections.

He said, “Let’s work together in readiness for the forthcoming governorship and Presidential elections in order for us to be on the good side of the political history of our state, in particular, and the nation in general”

Also speaking, the Osun APC gubernatorial candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, assured that no one will be excluded from the decision-making process and every voice will count.

Oyebamiji expressed deep appreciation for the sacrifices, courage, and commitment of party leaders and members.

According to him, ” Your Honours, your decision to join the progressive fold at this critical moment in the history of our dear State is not only courageous but timely.

“By your action today, you have demonstrated your true commitment to the good people of Osun. In you, we see again that nothing is too much to sacrifice for the greater good of our people.

“Therefore, as we prepare earnestly for the 2026 and 2027 elections, your entry into our party strengthens our collective resolve and broadens the base of experience, influence, and grassroots connection needed to secure victory for the good people of Osun.”