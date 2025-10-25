Osun 2026: No Clash Between Us, APC Guber Aspirants’ Supporters Declare

The media team of the Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) Movement has refuted claims of a violent clash between its supporters and those of Omooba Dotun Babayemi’s Ireti Osun 2026 group in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, Adebayo Adedeji, on Friday, the group described the report as “outright misinformation and a fabrication aimed at causing unnecessary tension within the All Progressives Congress (APC)” ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

According to the statement, the alleged clash reportedly occurred on Sunday, the final day of AMBO’s statewide consultation tour with APC members, leaders, and stakeholders.

However, Adedeji maintained that “at no time did members of the AMBO Movement engage in any verbal confrontation, let alone violent altercations, with supporters of Babayemi.”

He added that the report was a product of “hollowed minds jittery about losing control of the hallowed office to the APC in 2026,” describing it as an attempt to create a false impression of division within the party.

“The warm reception accorded to the AMBO Movement in all 30 local government areas visited by Asiwaju Oyebamiji and his entourage has been widely reported. No untoward incident occurred anywhere,” the statement read in part.

Adedeji emphasised that the AMBO Movement remains united with other APC stakeholders across the state, reaffirming its commitment to restoring what he called “responsible leadership” in Osun by 2026 and ensuring a resounding re-election for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

He noted that the just-concluded consultation tour reflected the “overwhelming desire of the Osun people to return the APC to power,” citing grievances such as the sack of 1,500 teachers and alleged failure by the current administration to employ any of the 32,000 applicants who paid recruitment fees.

Reiterating the group’s commitment to peaceful engagement, Adedeji stressed that the AMBO Movement would continue to uphold the Omoluabi ethos in all its activities.

“We have conducted our engagements with utmost decency and peace, and we will sustain this until the current handlers of state affairs are sent packing next year,” he added.