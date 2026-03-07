Osun 2026: No Cause For Alarm, We’ll Vote, We’ll Win – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday declared readiness to reclaim Osun State back to the progressive fold as the state approaches another gubernatorial election.

Oyetola, a former governor of the state, reassured the party loyalists of victory, saying, ‘Insha-Allah, be assured of victory.’

This is even as Islamic clerics converge on Iragbiji to beseech God’s face for the eternal repose of the soul of the late mother of the Minister, Alhaja Wulemot Arike Oyetola.

Speaking at the event, Oyetola expressed profound gratitude to the people of the state for their commitment and solidarity all along, noting the party, APC, was resolute to return to government come August 15th this year.

The immediate past Osun State Governor emphasised the need to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s socioeconomic reforms aimed at transforming the country.

He called on the people of the state and beyond to rally round ‘their own’ at the helm of affairs in the centre so as collectively build a nation of everyone’s dream.

While expressing confidence to send the current government packing in the forthcoming governorship election, Oyetola said, ‘as a formidable party, we are firmly ready and prepared to return APC to government in Osun.’

Oyetola appealed to Osun residents to remain resolute and unperturbed, assuring, ‘we will vote, and we will win.’

He used the occasion to appeal to residents of the state to take maximum advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise, describing it a civic responsibility of all and sundry.