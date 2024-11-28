Osun 2026: NNPP Vows To Unseat Adeleke

Share

The Osun State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday vowed to unseat Governor Ademola Adeleke in the 2026 governorship election.

The NNPP made this declaration during the inauguration of its offices in Ila, Boripe, and Ifelodun Local Government Areas in Osun state, causing outrage from the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

The Osun NNPP Chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, during the event, expressed optimism about the party’s potential in the next election, citing dismay with the current administration and the economic challenges facing the nation.

“Our chances of winning Osun State in the 2026 poll are very bright. The NNPP has made significant progress since its inception.

“The ongoing economic hardship is demarketing the APC at the national level, while the PDP administration in Osun is struggling to demonstrate capacity in governance.

“This presents a clear opportunity for us to end Adeleke’s reign,” Odeyemi said.

However, reacting to the NNPP’s statement, the Osun PDP dismissed the claims as mere rhetoric, asserting that Governor Adeleke’s achievements would secure his reelection.

The PDP Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Bamiji, said the NNPP’s statements are baseless and driven by the need to please their sponsors.

