Osun 2026: NIWA MD Resigns To Pursue Gubernatorial Ambition

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has resigned his appointment to pursue his ambition to secure the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Osun State.

Oyebamiji’s resignation was confirmed in a press statement issued by his media team on Friday, November 14.

Oyebamiji expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the invaluable opportunity to serve the nation.

His exit from the NIWA marks a significant political shift, positioning him among the emerging contenders expected to reshape the dynamics of the 2026 Osun governorship race.