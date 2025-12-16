Osun 2026: Mustapha Emerges SDP Governorship Candidate

Adeniyi Salawu Mustapha has emerged as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun State election, expressing confidence in defeating all contenders on the ballot.

Mustapha clinched the party’s ticket during the SDP primary election held in Osogbo yesterday, August 8, 2026, and described his emergence as divinely ordained.

“We are going to defeat all candidates that we see on the ballot paper because God is our backer, just as God was behind David to defeat Goliath,” Mustapha said in his acceptance speech.

“My advice to party members and citizens of Osun is to remain calm. Our party is gentle and peaceful, and our calmness will win the election. There should be no rancour, obscene or abusive language. Our strategies are intact, and we will deliver.”

The SDP flagbearer outlined his priorities, noting that his administration, if elected, would focus on education, agriculture, economic empowerment, and other critical sectors to tap into Osun State’s vast potential.

He urged party members and residents to maintain peace and civility, promising a non-violent, issue-based campaign.

Speaking separately, Dr. Segun Oyebolu, Chairman of the SDP Electoral Committee for the gubernatorial primary, said the party is ready to campaign statewide ahead of the election.

“We aim to build on past developmental efforts in the state, focusing on infrastructure, child development, access to quality healthcare, and improved living conditions for residents,” Oyebolu said.

“We will restart what the late Governor Isiaka Adeleke Serubawon initiated, ensuring our children can compete globally and citizens receive healthcare without financial hindrance. We are social democrats; we want everyone to live comfortably.”

The primary election was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), represented by Okeranti Samson and Abajesude M.A.