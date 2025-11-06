Osun 2026: Muslim Leaders Condemn Calls For Christian-Only Candidate

Muslim stakeholders in Osun have condemned recent calls by Christian groups insisting that the state’s next governor must be Christian.

At a press conference held yesterday, the Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and the League of Alfas in Osun State described the demand as divisive and unfair.

Addressing the media, the group’s leaders argued that calls from sections of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) are a result of “religious bias” that threaten interfaith harmony and violate principles of equity.

They pointed out that Osun State has historically had Christian political dominance despite having a large Muslim population.