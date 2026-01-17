…As Ogunsua Calls for Unity

Modakeke community on Saturday witnessed a large-scale political mobilisation as over 5,000 supporters, well-wishers, and community leaders staged the “Modakeke Akoraye for AMBO Walk”@ in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO).

The supporters were received at the palace of the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Toriola, who offered prayers for Oyebamiji’s governorship ambition and urged party members to remain united ahead of the August 8, 2026, Osun governorship election.

The walk was led by Chief Wahab Adetunji Bolarinwa, the Asalu of Modakeke, alongside other APC leaders, including Hon. Kayode Sowade, Executive Director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The mobilisation was aimed at strengthening internal cohesion within the party and formally flagging off a house-to-house sensitisation campaign across the community.

Supporters converged at Iraye Junction, marched through Oke-Amala, and concluded the procession at the Ogunsua’s palace, where party faithful were addressed by the traditional ruler and political leaders.

Addressing the gathering in Yoruba, Oba Toriola cautioned against bitterness, internal division, and violence, emphasising the importance of peace, unity, and disciplined political engagement.

“Modakeke has accepted you all because you are from this town. You know our history; we are not divided but united. Work for your candidate without strife or fighting. Peace is paramount.

“Go from house to house to mobilise the people; God will uphold you, make your efforts successful, and protect you all,” the monarch said.

Earlier, Hon. Kayode Sowade explained that the Modakeke Akoraye for AMBO Walk was organised to formally present the APC governorship candidate to the town through the Ogunsua and to seek royal blessings ahead of the election.

He added that the party has commenced door-to-door sensitisation to counter what he described as misinformation and propaganda from the incumbent administration.

“We are fully on course, and nothing will deter us from delivering victory for APC. We have engaged extensively with the youths, and the governorship candidate has assured us of the necessary support,” Sowade stated.

In his remarks, the APC Chairman in Ife East, Modakeke, Hon. Goke Adebowale, said Oyebamiji’s promise of inclusive governance would form the core message of the grassroots campaign.

“For this door-to-door sensitisation, we are targeting 60,000 votes in Modakeke. I urge the youths and party members to embrace the inclusive governance Oyebamiji represents and to vote massively for him on August 8, 2026,” Adebowale said.