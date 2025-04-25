Osun 2026: Market Men, Women Endorse Adeleke For Second Term

Share

Market leaders and traders across Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas have officially endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term, citing unprecedented achievements in infrastructure and market development during his first two and a half years in office.

The endorsement came on Friday during a gathering of market stakeholders under the Association of Babaloja and Iyaloja, held at the Olonkooro Town Hall in Osogbo.

The traders applauded the governor’s administration for improving road networks and market access, which they said have significantly boosted economic activities in the State capital and its environs.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Adeoti Qamarudeen, Babaloja of Orisunbare Main Market, highlighted over 25 completed and ongoing road projects that have enhanced commercial routes and improved mobility for traders, transporters, and consumers.

“These projects have not only improved access to our markets but have also enhanced the daily lives of everyone connected to the trading ecosystem,” Adeoti stated.

“Governor Adeleke has shown through action that he is committed to grassroots development.”

Projects cited include major market routes such as Arogunmosa Road link to Ring Road, Costain Road to Ayepe Junction, Iso Eran and Iso Ata roads at Oja Oba, DSS Road, Okefia and Lameco flyovers, and the dualization from Old Garage to Lameco Junction, among others.

The market leaders noted that past administrations had neglected the needs of informal traders, leaving roads in disrepair and drainage systems clogged, but credited Adeleke’s government for changing the narrative.

“We are not politicians—we are market women,” one of the Iyaloja leaders said. “But we know when a governor works. Governor Adeleke is working, and we see it every day. For the first time, a government listens to our concerns and acts on them.”

They emphasized that their endorsement was based on tangible results rather than political affiliations, with many describing Adeleke’s administration as responsive and people-centered.

In response, Special Adviser to the Governor on Market Affairs, Grace Eniola Omotosho, expressed appreciation for the endorsement and reiterated the governor’s dedication to improving the welfare of market men and women.

“These endorsements are not bought—they are earned through impactful leadership,” Omotosho said.

“Governor Adeleke is deeply committed to the welfare of traders and will continue to prioritize projects that touch your daily lives.”

She urged the traders to remain united and mobilize support for the governor’s re-election, promising even greater dividends of democracy in a second term.

With the 2026 governorship election in Osun State on the horizon, the endorsement by the influential trading community is expected to bolster Adeleke’s grassroots appeal and reinforce his administration’s narrative of inclusive governance and development-driven leadership.

