Osun 2026: KDI Charges Nigerians To Vote In Credible Leadership

A non-governmental organisation, Kimpact Development Initiative has enjoined Nigerians, especially young electorates to vote wisely in forthcoming elections.

The group also charged the voters on the need to elect credible leaders that would engender good governance, saying Nigerians should ignore sentiment and vote wisely.

The group asked youths to shun voter apathy and imbibe fresh hope for the nation’s turnaround.

According to KDI, Nigerians should endeavour to use their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote against candidates with questionable characters, ill gotten wealth and character challenges.

The charge was given during the “Osun Demtalks”, a significant programme organised ahead of the August 8, 2026 Osun State Governorship Election.

The well attended event is aimed at educating and empowering young people on the electoral process in Nigeria.

The event was held to introduce the NAIJA Election platform—Nigeria’s first AI-powered application designed to enhance access to critical electoral and democratic information.

Youths from different groups and associations, young politicians, student union bodies, other undergraduates from different tertiary institutions in the state, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, civil society organizations as well as media practitioners were present at the event held in Osogbo, capital of the state.

Speaking at the event, Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Osun, Mutiu Agboke, in his goodwill speech, addressed key issues surrounding the Nigerian electoral system.

Agboke commended KDI for the initiative, praising the organization’s continuous efforts in encouraging young people to participate in democratic processes.

He emphasised the importance of having a credible and inclusive election, underscoring the need for proper deliberations and strategic planning in order to ensure the election reflects the will of the people.

One of the major points raised by the REC was the issue of misinformation, a challenge he said that has, over time, contributed to voter apathy among Nigerians, especially the youth.

He acknowledged that false narratives and misleading information often cloud the minds of voters, leading to confusion and disengagement from the electoral process.

Agboke therefore urged the participants to rely on accurate, verified, and credible sources, like the NAIJA Election platform, to guide their understanding and decision-making.

The REC assured Osun residents that their votes will count during the forthcoming polls.

He reiterated the commitment of the INEC Osun State to ensure a transparent, fair, and inclusive election.

According to him, “The youth’s involvement is crucial for shaping Nigeria’s future, and their votes are pivotal in determining the outcome of the elections.”

The NAIJA Election platform, which was introduced during the event, was praised for its ability to provide real-time, accurate election-related information.

It empowers voters by offering easy access to information on candidates, polling units, voting procedures, and election results. The platform also uses artificial intelligence to combat misinformation, making it a vital tool for youth participation in the electoral process.

The REC urged all attendees to remain actively engaged in the election process, stressing that their participation and votes will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Nigeria.

With initiatives like the NAIJA Election platform and the KDI’s outreach programs, it is clear that the youth have the power to influence change and ensure a better, more inclusive democracy.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of Kimpact Development Initiative, Bukola Idowu urged participants to have renewed vigour for the transformation of the country through credible elections and active participation of voters, especially youths.

Idowu challenged youths to contribute their quota to efforts at making things work in the country, supporting his urge with video illustrations of how a young boy initiated an intervention that solved a problem which left government officials dumfounded.