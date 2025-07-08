Osun 2026: INEC Warns Staff Against Misconduct

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, has cautioned staff against any form of misconduct ahead of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Speaking during a strategic meeting with Electoral Officers (EOs), Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs), and other staff at the commission’s state office in Osogbo on Tuesday, Agboke emphasized the crucial role INEC personnel play in delivering a credible and smooth voter registration process.

He stated that the success of the exercise depends heavily on the professionalism, integrity, and commitment of staff, especially at the local government level.

While expressing concern over possible misconduct by some staff, the REC warned that any act of corruption or politically motivated manipulation would be met with strict consequences.

“I know that no matter the warnings and the volume of exhortations given, there are some unscrupulous and indisciplined ones among you who would be directed by the devil to scuttle this exercise,” Agboke said. “I appeal to such individuals or groups of them to have a rethink. We shall not hesitate to prosecute whoever flouts the guidelines for the exercise as drawn by the commission.

“You must face your work and not allow the evil ones to whisper criminality into your hearing. This is not the time for selfish interests, favoritism, or nepotism. Do not be careless in your statutory responsibilities as assigned by your local government electoral officers.”

Agboke announced that online voter registration will begin on August 18, 2025, while physical registration across the 30 local government areas of the state will commence on August 25. He noted that each INEC office, including the state headquarters, will operate two registration centres to serve eligible citizens effectively.

The services to be rendered during the CVR include fresh registration for citizens aged 18 and above, correction or update of personal information on Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), transfer of registration to a new voting unit, and replacement of lost or damaged cards.

Commending the staff for their dedication, the REC assured them of appropriate rewards following the successful completion of the exercise.

“Let us all work together for the success of the entire exercise. The time to work is now,” he added.