Osun 2026: INEC Lifts Ban On Public Campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted the ban on public campaigns following the release of the final list of candidates for the August 15, 2026, governorship election in Osun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, announced this on Tuesday in a statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer, INEC Osun State, Musa Olurode, made available to journalists in Osogbo.

Agboke said public campaigns would commence on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, and urged political parties to strictly comply with the approved campaign period and timelines.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Osun State wishes to remind political parties, candidates, and their supporters that, in line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election, political campaigns will officially commence on Wednesday, 11th March 2026.

“As political activities begin across the State, the Commission urges all political parties, candidates, and their supporters to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful and orderly manner, in strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, as well as the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.

“Political parties are particularly reminded to adhere to the provisions of the law which prohibit the use of abusive language, hate speech, violence, or any act capable of disrupting public peace during campaigns. Parties and candidates are also advised to focus on issue-based campaigns that will enable voters to make informed choices at the polls.

“The Commission further appeals to all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, supporters, security agencies, civil society organisations, the media, and the general public, to play their respective roles in ensuring that the campaign period is conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

“INEC Osun State, under the leadership of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, remains committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a conducive environment for political activities and to deliver a credible, inclusive, transparent, and violence-free governorship election in Osun State, scheduled for Saturday, 15th August 2026.”