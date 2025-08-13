Osun 2026: INEC Calls On Residents To Prevent Minor, Foreigners From CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun State, has called on residents to prevent underage children and foreigners from participating as the commission is set to commence the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state

Speaking on Wednesday at the expanded stakeholders engagement held at INEC head office in Osogbo, the Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, said that the CVR will start on the 18th of August, 2025, with online registration.

Agboke charged the prospective registrants to visit the commission website to supply necessary information about themselves, stating that they will generate a slip to take to the INEC local government office within their place of residence.

He maintained that the commission has made provisions to ensure that people with disabilities are not disenfranchised.

Reacting to the series of issues raised by the representatives of political parties, Dr Agboke charged the Osun electorate to troop out en masse on the day of the election and ensure they exercise their civic responsibility, saying their votes will count.

According to him, “I implore Osun residents to come out to register accordingly. While they must come out in large numbers to register, they must prevent their children or wards, who are underage or minors, from registering.

“If such an underage should registers and is apprehended, such is punishable under the Electoral Act. We all must equally be vigilant to prevent foreigners from participating in the CVR.

“With respect to the special provisions for persons with disabilities (PWDs), INEC remains committed to an inclusive electoral process in line with the Electoral Act 2022 and the International best practices.

“For the CVR exercise, we have made provisions to ensure that persons with disabilities are well taken care of in the same manner as persons without disabilities. For the purpose of the upcoming election in Osun State, provisions have been made to ensure that people with disabilities are not disenfranchised.

“Going by the time table released by the headquarters of the commission, the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries, will start on the 24th day of November, 2025 and end on the 15th day of December, 2025.

“This is necessary to enable political parties democratically nominate candidates for the election as required by section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The submission of forms EC9 ( personal particulars of candidates) and EC9B (Names/list of nominated candidates) online at the nomination portal of the commission at 9 am on the 15th day of January, 2026, to 6 pm on the 9th February 2026.

“Access code for the submission of nomination forms shall be available for collection on 15th December, 2025, at the headquarters of the commission.

“I implore all the political parties and other stakeholders to follow the timetable for the 2026 Governorship Election for Osun State with a view to tracking the various activities contained therein. Copies of the timetable shall be made available to the political parties at this meeting in a short while.

“The 2026 Governorship election shall be conducted on the 8th day of August, 2026.

“Let me at this juncture provide you with the current electoral statistics of Osun state as contained in the commission’s database as at 31st day of July, 2025”