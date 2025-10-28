Osun 2026: INEC Calls For Peaceful, Lawful Primaries

Ahead of the anticipated 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on political parties to ensure peaceful and transparent primaries.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr Mutiu Agboke made this appeal during a stakeholders’ meeting on the forthcoming party Primaries at the Commission’s state office on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Dr Agboke said the meeting was part of the Commission’s continuous engagement with stakeholders to ensure that all activities in the election timetable were well understood and strictly followed.

The Osun INEC boss said, according to the timetable, political parties were expected to conduct their primaries between November 24 and December 15, 2025, in line with Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Dr Agboke urged political parties to prioritise internal democracy and minimise friction during the primaries to prevent pre-election disputes.

He also emphasised that political leaders must strictly adhere to INEC’s regulations and the election timetable.

Quoting Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act, he said campaign activities should begin 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours before the election.

“We must always continue to engage you on each item on the timetable of the 2026 governorship election so as to be on the same page with us.

“In the record of INEC, 19 political parties are registered in Nigeria, but only 18 are currently in existence in Osun State. There is a need for all parties to organise themselves to ensure free and fair primaries that uphold the sanctity of the party system.

“Free and fair polls begin with the way parties conduct themselves during primaries. Peaceful primaries promote democratic values and foster unity within parties.

“As we speak, campaign activities have not commenced. No political party is expected to do so at this time in whatever guise or manner,” he declared.