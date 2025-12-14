Osun 2026: I’ll Beat Oyebamiji For Continuity Of Good Governance – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed the determination of the people of Osun to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 gubernatorial election, declaring, “I will beat Oyebamiji by the might of God and the people.”

Reacting to statements credited to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the APC gubernatorial primary, Governor Adeleke described the minister’s hope for victory as “wishful thinking, illusory grandstanding, and a failure to accept the deep unpopularity of APC among the people of Osun State.”

He called Oyetola’s administration an anti-people era, lamenting the state of affairs when he assumed office in 2022, and described the APC’s 12-year rule as “a dark page in Osun socio-political history, a period neither labour nor any segment of our population wants re-enacted.”

Mocking the APC and its candidate, Governor Adeleke criticized their deployment of anti-democratic tactics instead of appealing to the electorate. “If you are sure you have the votes of the people, why are you deploying anti-democratic means to stop the unstoppable will of our people? It is shameful and reprehensible that those who claim to be popular are dead scared to face the people in a free and fair election,” he said.

Through his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor described APC’s claims as “a clear misreading of the political reality in Osun State.” He emphasized that citizens are enjoying a government that prioritizes workers’ welfare, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and inclusive development, and have no desire to return to the hardships of the APC era.

Governor Adeleke noted that the APC and its candidate were central to past economic mismanagement in the state, which led to half salaries, mounting debts, and poor service delivery, warning that the people of Osun will not allow a return to those dark days.

He highlighted the achievements of his administration, including recognition for primary healthcare leadership in the South West, and stressed that the people’s trust and confidence in his government remain strong.

“As the August 8, 2026 gubernatorial election approaches, Osun people are fully aware that a vote for the APC and its candidate is a vote for a return to the failures of the past. Such a regression is one the people of Osun are not prepared to entertain,” the governor stated.

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to people-centred development and urged citizens to disregard political propaganda, assuring them of continued focus on delivering democratic dividends.