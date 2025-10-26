Osun 2026: I Never Endorsed Any Candidate – Osun Chief

The Baale of Gbodofon in Osogbo and Chairman of the Council of Baales in Osogbo, Osun State, High Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, has denied reports claiming that he endorsed any governorship aspirant ahead of the 2026 Osun gubernatorial election.

Chief Ibrahim described the reports, which appeared in some national dailies and online media platforms, as false, misleading, and deliberately twisted to create unnecessary political tension in the state.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Sunday, the traditional leader said his remarks during a recent appearance on Oroki Àsàlá, a current affairs programme on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), were taken out of context and misrepresented by sections of the media.

“Ordinarily, I would have ignored such publications, but it has become necessary to correct the wrong impressions being circulated about what I said during that programme,” Chief Ibrahim clarified.

He explained that the radio discussion focused primarily on the Aro in Osogbo and its cultural significance, not politics. However, toward the end of the programme, he was asked whether Osogbo indigenes would support one of their own if such a person decided to contest a political position.

“In my response, I said if there is a capable and suitable candidate from Osogbo, our people might support such a person. However, as of now, no political party has chosen or selected an Osogbo indigene as its flag bearer. That was all I said,” he noted.

Chief Ibrahim stressed that his remarks were general and based on fairness, not an endorsement of any aspirant or political party. He emphasized that only the Osogbo Elders’ Council and Kabiyesi, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, have the authority to make political declarations on behalf of the town.

“Let me state emphatically that I did not make any political endorsement during that programme. I only gave a general response to a hypothetical question based on logic and fairness, not politics. It is only the Elders’ Council and Kabiyesi that can endorse anyone on behalf of Osogbo,” he reiterated.

He further clarified that he is not a politician and does not belong to any political group, saying his only concern is the peace, unity, and development of Osogbo and its people.

“I remain a traditional leader who believes in peace, unity, and development of our community. I am not a politician and do not belong to any political group. Therefore, any report suggesting that I made a political statement or took sides in any governorship matter is untrue and should be disregarded,” he emphasized.

Chief Ibrahim urged journalists to verify their reports before publication, especially on matters involving traditional rulers and cultural institutions, noting that accuracy and objectivity remain the hallmarks of responsible journalism.

“The media plays a vital role in shaping public opinion, and accuracy must remain its guiding principle. I urge residents of Osogbo and Osun State to disregard the false stories being circulated about my comments. They do not reflect what I said or the purpose of my appearance on OSBC,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming the unity among Osogbo’s traditional leaders and reiterating their commitment to peace and progress.

“Our priority as traditional leaders is to promote peace, stability, and the progress of Osogbo. That remains our focus. We are not in competition with anyone; our duty is to ensure harmony and development in our land,” he added.