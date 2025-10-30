Osun 2026: I Have Experience To Lead Osun, Says APC’s Omoworare

Former senator and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Omoworare, has declared his readiness to lead Osun State, citing his years of legislative experience and commitment to progressive governance.

Omoworare made the declaration during visits to APC leaders and stakeholders in Inisa and Ido-Osun, as part of his ongoing consultations across the state ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

He said his long record of public service and deep understanding of governance had equipped him with the capacity to provide effective leadership if given the mandate.

“I’m running to be the governor of Osun State because I believe I have the experience, the exposure, and the ideas needed to serve our people effectively,” he said.

“But beyond ambition, I strongly believe the party is supreme. Our focus should be on unity and collective strength, because that’s the only way the APC can reclaim Osun and restore genuine development.”

Omoworare added that his campaign was anchored on consultations and mutual respect for party structures, stressing that unity and discipline remained key to the party’s success in 2026.

“We have been visiting all federal constituencies to engage directly with our members. The reception has been very warm, and it shows the APC remains strong in Osun. What we need now is teamwork and discipline,” he said.

Party leaders at the meeting commended Omoworare’s leadership qualities and message of unity.

Hon. Tayo Adebisi, the Erelu of Ikirun Land, described him as a respectful and focused leader, saying, “When anyone wins the primary, all of us should rally around him so that we can take back Osun from the opposition.”

Former Ifelodun Local Government chairman, Hon. Wasiu Ibrahim Adekunle, said Omoworare’s plans for the state reflected a deep understanding of governance.

“He’s a complete gentleman and party man. We agree with his vision and pray for his success,” he said.

Also speaking, former lawmaker Hon. Abiodun Akinwale Awolola noted that Omoworare’s background and political experience make him a strong contender for the APC ticket.

“He has the wisdom, the capacity, and the right mindset to govern. And importantly, he believes in party supremacy,” he stated.

Alhaji Gbadebo Oyeniyi Ajao described Omoworare as “a five-star politician” with deep roots in progressive politics.

“He’s capable, disciplined, and has learned under great leaders like President Bola Tinubu. But above all, we’ll support whoever emerges as the party’s flag bearer,” Ajao said.

Omoworare’s consultations are part of ongoing political realignments within the APC as aspirants position themselves ahead of the 2026 governorship race in Osun State.