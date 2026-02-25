Osun 2026: Group Predicts Landslide Victory For Oyebamiji

As the August 8, 2026, Osun State governorship election draws closer, the Osun Central Elite Caucus has projected that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Munirudeen Oyebamiji, will win the election with over 12,000 votes.

The group, in a statement issued by Professor Hussein Ajirotutu, said its forecast was based on what it described as extensive political assessments and feedback gathered across the three senatorial districts of the State.

According to the caucus, emerging political signals suggest a gradual shift in momentum toward Oyebamiji, citing what it called growing dissatisfaction among segments of civil servants, traders, and small business owners.

The group argued that economic pressures and unmet expectations may be shaping public perception against the current administration.

The group also pointed to what it described as strengthening grassroots structures of the APC in Osun Central.

They also referenced recent ward-level realignments and defections from rival political camps, developments it believes could influence the eventual vote margin.

Furthermore, the elites claimed that internal surveys and stakeholder engagements indicate rising support for Oyebamiji among youth groups and professional bodies within the districts.

They argued that the APC’s political network and the candidate’s familiarity with the state’s terrain could provide a strategic edge heading into the election season.

However, the caucus acknowledged that Governor Adeleke maintains a solid support base in several parts of Osun State but noted that voter turnout, party mobilisation, and late political developments would ultimately determine the final outcome.

Despite these variables, the Osun Central Elite Caucus maintained confidence in its projection, insisting that, barring any major political upset, Oyebamiji remains on course for victory.