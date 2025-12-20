Osun 2026: Governance Is Serious Business, APC Candidate, Oyebamiji Declares

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 8, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has declared that governance is a serious business that must not be left in the hands of mediocre leaders.

Oyebamiji made this assertion shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return from the leadership of the APC at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

He said Osun State requires a serious and competent manager to harness its abundant human and material resources and drive sustainable development.

According to the governorship hopeful, the APC is poised to reclaim Osun State in the 2026 governorship election and also secure victory for the party in the 2027 presidential election.

“The business of governance is a serious business. And we have a lot of human assets. We have a lot of material assets in Osun State. We need a serious manager to drive that asset. And that serious manager is Bola Oyebamiji.

“Now that I have the support of the leaders and members of the party to represent APC at the poll, we are going to carry that mandate. Come 2026 and 2027, we are going to deliver Osun for APC at the governorship and presidential elections. We will win massively to return the progressives to the Bola Ige House in 2026 as well as renewing the mandate of Mr President in 2027,” he assured.

The former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State said the collection of his Certificate of Return marks the beginning of a renewed journey to restore the state to the path of progress, inclusive governance, and accelerated development.

He pledged to build on the legacies of progressive leaders who had governed the state in the past, while charting new frontiers of prosperity across key sectors.

“The journey ahead is clear: the work to reclaim Osun is not only a campaign but a calling. Today signifies the beginning of a renewed march to restore our state to the path of progress, inclusive governance, and accelerated development.

“We are committed to building on the legacies of progressives who came before us and charting new frontiers of prosperity from education and healthcare to jobs and security for every resident of Osun. The task is great, but our resolve is greater.”

Calling for unity within the party, Oyebamiji urged APC members and supporters to rally together ahead of the polls.

“Let this moment be a clarion call to every member and supporter of the All Progressives Congress: our collective mission to return Osun to the path of progress has commenced.

“Let us work with unity of purpose, discipline and passion to mobilise our people and win the confidence of every community. Together, we will write a new chapter of hope and transformation for Osun.”

The former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) also commended other aspirants of the party for rallying behind him as the APC consensus candidate, describing their decision as an expression of confidence, faith, and commitment to the party’s ideals.

He further applauded party leaders, elders, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for their unwavering support.

“To my respected co-aspirants, I express sincere appreciation for your spirit of sportsmanship and commitment to our party’s ideals. To the good people of Osun State, I say thank you for your confidence, prayers, and encouragement.”

Oyebamiji also used the occasion to express his heartfelt appreciation to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adebisi Akande, national leaders of the party, members of the APC National Executive Council led by the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, the overall leader of the party in Osun State and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, the APC State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, as well as leaders and members of the party at both national and state levels, for their unflinching support.