Osun 2026: God Is With Us, Says Aregbesola

Former Governor of Osun State and immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed confidence that God is with him and his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Aregbesola made this declaration while addressing a large crowd at a reception held in Osogbo to celebrate the 60th birthday of former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salaam.

The ADC National Secretary said he had refrained from making statements that could offend the state government, but remained certain of divine support for his party.

“I would not want to offend either of the two men with my speech,” he said after exchanging pleasantries with the incumbent Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, and the Governor’s representative, George Alabi. “However, I am very sure that it is our own (ADC) that God will support.”

On the celebrant, Aregbesola described Salaam as a worthy ambassador and a politician who understands the language of politics, praying for his continued good health and long life to contribute to the development of Osun State.

Delivering a lecture on “Legislative Contributions to the Sustenance of Nigeria’s Democracy Since 1999: Hurdles We Must Overcome”, Professor Shola Omotola of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, identified party switching as a major threat to Nigeria’s democracy. He called for legal reforms to impose sanctions on indiscriminate defections, while also advocating for stronger internal party democracy.

In his remarks, Speaker Egbedun hailed Salaam as his role model, commending his leadership of the 8th Assembly and his connection to his community.

“You have always been my role model. The 8th Assembly is proud to associate with you,” he said.

In his response, Salaam thanked guests for celebrating with him, warning against politics of bitterness and calling for peace before, during, and after the 2026 elections.

“Remarkable achievements can only be recorded in an atmosphere of peace,” he stressed.