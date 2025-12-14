Osun 2026: Fasola Congratulates Oyebamiji on Emergence As APC Flag-Bearer

Dayo Fasola, Convener of Osun Gems and Senior Special Assistant on Protocol to the 5th Executive Governor of Osun State, has congratulated former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and former Osun State Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), on his affirmation as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag-bearer in Osun State ahead of the 2026 election.

In a statement released in Osogbo, Fasola commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to internal democracy within the APC, describing the process that produced the party’s candidate as transparent and reflective of the party’s core values.

She also praised the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, for the crucial role he played in ensuring that the will of the majority of party members prevailed.

Fasola further commended the national leadership of the APC, party elders, stakeholders, and all aspirants who participated in the process, noting that their conduct demonstrated political maturity and a willingness to place the collective interest of the party above personal ambition.

Describing Oyebamiji as a seasoned technocrat and administrator, Fasola said his experience as former NIWA Managing Director and former Commissioner for Finance has equipped him with the expertise required to manage public resources, strengthen infrastructure, and drive sustainable development in Osun State.

“AMBO’s emergence is a testament to his competence, credibility, and years of dedicated public service. His track record in financial management and public administration gives confidence in his capacity to deliver purposeful leadership for Osun State,” she said.

Fasola called on all APC aspirants, party leaders, and members across the state to rally behind the party’s flag-bearer and work collectively towards victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

“Now is the time for unity and teamwork. I urge all aspirants and stakeholders within our great party to give their full support to our candidate in the interest of progress and the future of Osun State,” she added.

She reaffirmed her confidence in Oyebamiji’s vision and leadership capacity, expressing optimism that his candidacy would attract widespread support from the electorate.

Fasola congratulated Oyebamiji once again on his emergence as the APC flag-bearer and wished him success as he leads the party into the next phase of political engagement in Osun State.