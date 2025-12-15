Osun 2026: Farinloye Emerges AA Guber Candidate, Pledges People-Centred Governance

Olanrewaju Farinloye has emerged as the the Action Alliance (AA) flag-bearer candidate for August 8, 2026 gubernatorial in Osun State following a consensus primary election held on Tuesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Osogbo.

Farinloye emerged unopposed, with all 150 accredited delegates endorsing his candidacy.

The formal presentation of the party’s flag was conducted by the National Secretary and Chairman of the AA Electoral Committee, Nernimbe A. James.

In his acceptance speech, Farinloye thanked the party leadership at the national, state, and grassroots levels for the confidence reposed in him, describing his emergence as a reflection of unity and shared conviction within the party.

“I am deeply honoured that you have chosen me as your unopposed candidate. This implies trust, and I promise you, I will not betray that trust,” Farinloye said. “This moment is not about ambition. It is about duty.”

He emphasised that the AA campaign would focus on practical solutions for the people, listing priorities such as job creation, education and skills development, accessible healthcare, support for agriculture and rural economies, strategic infrastructure development, and social protection for vulnerable groups.

“The people of Osun are resilient and hardworking, yet many continue to struggle. Leadership must respond to these legitimate expectations with practical solutions,” he said.

He stressed that success in elections depends not solely on party size, but on collaboration, accountability, and policies that benefit the people.

“It’s not about numbers. It’s about collaboration, structure, and accountability to the people. It’s about policies that favour the people of the state,” he said.

Farinloye acknowledged that the AA may not be as large as some other parties but expressed confidence in the party’s internal structures and organisational capacity.

“With the support of our party members, we have the knowledge, the know-how, and the structures to deliver good governance and rebuild our beloved state,” he added.

He concluded by urging party members, youths, women, elders, and professionals to join the AA campaign, which he said would focus on ideas, hope, and achievable solutions rather than personal attacks.

“From today, our campaign begins, not with insults, but with ideas; not with bitterness, but with hope; not with empty promises, but with a clear and achievable plan,” Farinloye said.