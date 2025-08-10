Osun 2026: Ex-Speaker, Salaam Urges Voters To Reject Vote-Buying

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam, has urged the electorate to reject vote-buying in the forthcoming 2026 gubernatorial election, warning that selling votes contributes to poor governance.

Speaking at his 60th birthday celebration and book launch in Osogbo on Friday, Salaam appealed to voters to elect leaders based on competence rather than financial inducements.

“The people of Osun and Nigerians must shine their eyes. Election is around the corner; don’t be deceived by money and suffer for another four years. When it’s time to choose the governor of Osun State, vote for the person who can perform best for the state,” he said.

The celebration, which drew political leaders, academics, and business figures from across the country, became a forum for reflecting on unity, service, and good governance.

Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Wale Egbedun, described Salaam as a model of grassroots leadership.

“Politics aside, when I contested for office, I vowed to God and my voters that I would relocate to my hometown if elected. I fulfilled that vow because of Hon. Najeem Salaam’s example. He is the only Speaker with such a strong grassroots connection. He is our symbol, a dedicated lawmaker, and we are proud of him,” Egbedun said.

Former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, also paid tribute, noting the role of camaraderie in politics.

“We are politicians; we celebrate and communicate through music. Anyone who cannot do it like our own should look for something else to do,” he quipped, congratulating Salaam.

In a keynote lecture, Professor Jeremiah Sola Omotola of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, assessed the legislature’s role in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy since 1999, noting its contributions to landmark legislation, constituency development, and democratic decentralization. However, he warned that electoral credibility must begin with transparent party primaries to strengthen governance.

“Longevity is the first step to democratic consolidation. The legislature has played a key role in our uninterrupted 26 years of democracy, but credible elections remain crucial,” he said.

Bayelsa-born entrepreneur and real estate magnate, Mr. Thomas Datimi, also lauded Salaam’s integrity and cross-regional appeal.

“I am proud to stand here and celebrate a distinguished Nigerian who is a father, mentor, and trailblazer. Even as someone from Bayelsa, I recognize his leadership and the positive reputation he enjoys nationwide,” Datimi said.