Osun 2026: Ex-Speaker, Salaam, Clinches ADC Guber Ticket

A former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salaam, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2026 Osun State election.

Salaam clinched the party’s ticket after securing an overwhelming 520 votes at the ADC governorship primary held on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Announcing the results, Chairman of the ADC Primary Election Committee, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, disclosed that a total of 535 delegates were expected for the exercise, comprising 482 delegates from the local government areas and wards, as well as 53 special delegates.

According to him, 528 delegates were accredited and all cast their votes. Of this number, eight votes were declared invalid, while 520 votes were valid and were all credited to Salam. “The total number of votes scored by aspirant Najeem Folasayo Salam is 520 votes,” Nwajiuba announced.