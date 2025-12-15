On Monday, a former Speaker of the Osun State Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, clinched the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

New Telegraph reports that Salaam emerged victoriously following the party’s primary election held at the Ultimate Civic Centre in Osogbo, with 528 delegates from across the 332 wards lined up to cast their votes.

While addressing party delegates before the exercise, the Chairman of the ADC 2026 Primary Election Committee, Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, said Salaam was the sole aspirant for the office.

“The list and information from the ADC Organising Secretary’s Office, as well as the screening exercise conducted, indicate that Salaam is the only aspirant vying for the party’s ticket,” he said.

The 528 ADC delegates from across the 332 wards of the state then lined up to cast their votes.

Announcing the results, Nwajiuba said a total of 528 votes were cast, of which 520 were valid votes for Najeem Salaam, while eight were voided.

“By the power conferred on this panel by the constitution of the ADC, I, Emeka Nwajiuba, Chairman of the panel, announce the candidate-elect and flag bearer of our party for the Osun governorship election 2026: Najeem Salaam,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Salaam thanked the members and leadership of the ADC for their confidence and the mandate entrusted to him.

“I accept this mandate as the gubernatorial candidate of the ADC with a deep sense of responsibility.

“I accept it with hope because our people still believe. I accept it with prayer because the challenges ahead are real,” he said.