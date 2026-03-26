Osun 2026: Ensure Credible Election, INEC Urges Stakeholders

As the Osun State governorship elections draw closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has intensified its grassroots engagement strategy across the state, urging relevant stakeholders to take greater responsibility for ensuring credible elections.

The State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, gave the charge during a series of stakeholders’ meetings held in Osogbo, Ede North and Ede South Local Government Council Areas.

Addressing participants drawn from political parties, transport unions, security agencies and civil society organisations, Dr Agboke emphasised that the credibility of the electoral process depended largely on collective adherence to electoral guidelines.

This is even as he noted that no candidate would be declared a winner without securing the mandate of voters.

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He explained that the decision to hold meetings across all Local Government Areas was aimed at engaging stakeholders within their respective communities.

He described the election as special and called for a united approach among stakeholders to ensure a peaceful outcome.

Agboke also extended warnings to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), urging them to refrain from partisan activities during the election period.

“Nobody will win any election in Osun State without the votes of the people,” he said.

“Election matters are serious and should only involve individuals committed to democratic development.

“We will trace any altered result to the responsible official, and such a person will be arrested and prosecuted,” he stated.

“INEC would collaborate with the union strictly in its organisational capacity. A situation room would be established to monitor compliance on election day.”