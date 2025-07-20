Osun 2026: Electorate Will Not Regret Returning APC To Power – Chieftain

Hon.Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the electorate in Osun will not regret returning the party to power in the August 8, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said this during a consultation visit by one of the party’s aspirants, Bola Oyebamiji, to the Obokun Local Government area of the state.

He said that the party is prepared to meet the expectations of the electorate based on the needs assessment of the previous administration, as documented by the civic engagement agency.

Oyintiloye, who served as a Special Adviser to former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola in the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, led the “Osun Civic Engagement”, the agency that was established by the immediate governor to bridge the gap between the people and government, especially in the area of policy formulation.

He said that this was to assist the government in responding quickly to people’s needs.

Speaking further at the event attended by many bigwigs of the party in Obokun local government and beyond yesterday, he urged the electorate to support the party during the election.

“The blueprint to hit the ground running is already documented towards the expiration of Oyetola’s administration, and our incoming governor will definitely have a solid start with that document and his other initiatives that are already being fine-tuned”, he said.

In response, Oyebamiji said that the needs assessment of the various communities in the state, as documented for the second term of Oyetola’s administration tenure, would be revisited.

“The civic engagement agency would be resuscitated to bridge the gaps between the people and the government. The document is available. The administration of our boss, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, invested in collating the needs of the people.

What is being done with the document now? Let’s be patient.

” We shall get there and do our best to implement the content of that document,” Oyebamiji said.

Oyebamiji, who is the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), also promised to put on the front burner issues affecting civil servants, the artisans and other groups in the state.

Expressing optimism about the chances of APC in the next poll, Oyebamiji said if permitted to run on the party’s platform, he would defeat the incumbent governor.

He also sought the support of the electorate in the local government to realise his ambition of becoming the next governor of the state,