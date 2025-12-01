Osun 2026: Crack In Aregbesola’s Camp As Loyalist, Adeoti, Quits Omoluabi Progressives

The Deputy Leader and co-founder of Omoluabi Progressives in Osun State, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, has officially withdrawn from the group and ceased participation in all its activities.

Adeoti, who served as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola administration, described his decision as a difficult one.

In a letter dated 30th November, 2025 and addressed to the Chairman of the group at Ayinke Towers, Gbongan/Ibadan Road, Osogbo, Adeoti recounted his personal investments in building and sustaining the group since its inception.

He said he was stepping aside following pressure from members of his immediate and extended family, who urged him to take a short break from all political activities.

Adeoti expressed gratitude to his colleagues in the movement for their trust over the years and wished the current leadership success in the group’s future endeavours.

His withdrawal came shortly after reports that The Omoluabi Progressive (TOP) caucus of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has picked a former Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Najeem Salam, as its governorship candidate in the state. However, Adeoti did not indicate in his letter any affiliation with the ADC or intentions beyond taking a short break from politics.