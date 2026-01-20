Osun 2026: Clerics Warn Residents Against Vote Buying, Urge PVC Collection

Christian bishops in Osun State have warned residents against vote selling and buying ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

The warning was issued on Monday at St. Benedict Catholic Cathedral, Popo, Osogbo, where bishops and representatives of the Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Baptist and African Churches gathered to pray for a peaceful governorship election scheduled for August 8, 2026.

The clerics urged residents to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) and participate actively in the electoral process, stressing that failure to do so would amount to mortgaging their future.

According to the religious leaders, God has empowered citizens to effect change themselves and will not do for them what they can accomplish through the ballot.

They also called for mass participation in the electoral process and peaceful coexistence among residents before, during and after the election.

Speaking at the service, the Catholic Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Most Rev. John Oyejola, said God has given humanity the capacity and responsibility to shape society, noting that voting is one of the practical ways believers can renew the face of the earth.

“God will never come down to do for us what we can do for ourselves. He has given us the necessity, the propensity and the potential to make things happen. That is why He says we are the salt of the earth and the light of the world,” he said.

Bishop Oyejola described voting as both a civic and moral obligation, warning that failure to vote by eligible citizens amounts to sin, while selling one’s PVC is an even greater moral failing.

“If you are of age and refuse to vote, you are committing a sin. If you sell your PVC, you are committing a greater sin. What we do today is not just for us, but for our children and our children’s children,” he said.

He urged Christians to collect and safeguard their PVCs and vote for candidates capable of serving responsibly and reducing hardship among citizens.

In his remarks, the African Church Bishop of the Osun Central Missionary Diocese, Rt. Rev. James Bamidele, cautioned citizens, particularly youths, against allowing themselves to be used for violence or electoral malpractice.

“Politicians will come to buy your votes and your conscience. Do not join bad caucuses that will make things chaotic. Go out on election day, cast your vote, defend it peacefully and refuse to sell your PVC,” Bamidele said.

Earlier in his sermon titled “Jesus Christ, Our Model,” Bishop Bamidele reminded worshippers that temptation is inevitable, noting that even Jesus Christ was tempted. He explained that while temptation itself is not sin, yielding to it is, urging Christians to resist inducements that compromise their faith and civic responsibility.

Representing the President of the Osun Baptist Conference, Rev. Dr. Olubunmi Obalade, Rev. Dr. Sunday Ajekigbe encouraged eligible voters to collect their PVCs, stressing that voter registration had closed and that possession of the card is essential to fulfilling one’s civic duty.

“If you don’t have your voter’s card, you may not be able to perform your responsibility as a citizen,” he said, while cautioning church leaders against directing congregants toward any political party, given the diversity of political affiliations within churches.

The Anglican Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Folusho Babatunji, represented by Ven. Sam Akinlawon, urged Christians to act as agents of peace before, during and after the election. He warned against involvement in violence and encouraged believers to carry “the gospel of peace” at all times.

Similarly, the Methodist Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Olu Arinola, represented by Rev. Samson Oluwafeyitimi, called on citizens to be careful and responsible, encouraging them to collect their PVCs, vote conscientiously and combine prayer with responsible civic action.

The ecumenical service represents a unified stance by mainline churches in Osun State to promote peaceful participation in the democratic process, as the clerics pledged continued engagement with their congregations to uphold peace, integrity and responsible citizenship for the betterment of the state.