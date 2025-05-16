Osun 2026: Basiru Vows To Unseat Adeleke

Share

Hundreds of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The defectors, led by Tajudeen Adekunle and Mr. Ismail Adisa, popularly known as Adogan, were received by the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, alongside other state executive members led by the Secretary, Alhaji Kamoru Alao.

In his address, Senator Basiru reaffirmed the unity of the APC and its commitment to good governance as he officially welcomed the new members into the party. He took a swipe at the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as “directionless” and a “colossal failure,” particularly in the areas of agriculture, healthcare, and education.

He criticized the sacking of thousands of teachers employed during the tenure of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, labeling the move as retrogressive. The senator boldly declared his intention to contest the 2026 gubernatorial election and expressed confidence in defeating Governor Adeleke to restore APC’s leadership in the state.

Senator Basiru also urged party members to remain united and avoid name-dropping or misrepresenting his words, stressing that he would always communicate directly and sincerely when necessary.

On behalf of the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator Basiru presented the party’s symbols to the defectors and charged them to contribute meaningfully to the party’s growth and success.

Speaking at the event, the APC State Secretary, Kamoru Alao, described the mass defection from the ruling PDP as a clear indication of APC’s resurgence ahead of the 2026 elections.

“We thank Almighty God for the defection of Oluwole Oke and for what we are witnessing today here in Osogbo. More PDP leaders are joining our fold. This is a strong signal that APC is on the path to reclaiming power at Abere come 2026,” he said.

Alao acknowledged that while the APC has multiple gubernatorial aspirants, the party’s internal mechanisms will ensure a consensus candidate emerges to unite the party and win the next election.

“When people are leaving a house en masse, it means that house is collapsing. They don’t want it to fall on them. By the grace of God, APC will return to power in 2026,” he added.

In their remarks, Tajudeen Adekunle and Mr. Ismail Adisa expressed satisfaction with their decision to join the APC, saying they left the PDP because it was being run like a personal business, with little regard for loyal members.

“We are tired of rendering services without recognition or appreciation,” they said.

Other notable APC chieftains at the event included the Osun Central Senatorial Leader, Adeoye Adelakun, and the former Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adegboye Akintunde.

