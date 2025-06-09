Osun 2026: Basiru Denies Wooing Aregbesola To Support His Guber Aspiration

Share

A leading governorship aspirant for the August 8, 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, on Monday debunked a publication’s claim that he is courting former Governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for reconciliation to support his gubernatorial aspiration.

The Osogbo born grassroot political mobilizer also described as false, the report that he criticised President Bola Tinubu over the recent visit of Governor Ademola Adeleke and his family to the president.

According to the APC national secretary, he has never made any comments about the said visit, as he believes Governor Ademola Adeleke can see the president as he so desires both on official and private matters and he was not even privy to the discussions that took place during the meeting, as such, he can not air his opinions.

According to Senator Ajibola Basiru Campaign Organisation in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Prof. Sulieman Ajala, Dr. Basiru remains respectful and loyal to President Tinubu and would never be part of any plan to disrespect or denigrate the president.

“The Senator Ajibola Basiru Campaign Organisation has strongly dissociated itself from a recent publication by an online platform titled “Osun 2026: APC Crisis Deepens as Basiru, Oyebamiji allegedly court Aregbesola”.

“The organisation described the report as false and purely a figment of the writer’s imagination. The buildup to the Osun 2026 governorship election has given rise to many fabricated stories and baseless allegations aimed at tarnishing the image of Senator Dr. Ajibola Surajudeen Basiru, a leading aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The most recent lies are the claims that he is courting Aregbesola for reconciliation to support his gubernatorial aspiration and he criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent visit of Governor Ademola Adeleke and his family to the President as reported by the online”

Senator Basiru firmly refuted this false claim, stating that first, the Osun APC is not in any crisis whatsoever.

“As a lawyer of reputable integrity, he would not join the foray of speculations, political gossips, and innuendos that have enveloped the social media space by political toddlers.

The statement also emphasized that no member of his campaign organisation is connected to such views, and the group operates with discipline, steering clear of insults or disrespect towards anyone especially the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, Dr. Basiru strongly believes in the core principles of the APC and acknowledges that power comes only from God and through the guidance of the party’s leadership. He has maintained a loyal and respectful relationship with President Tinubu for over two decades as a father and mentor. He is a man of firm ideals and unwavering commitment to the progressive cause,

“Dr. Basiru would never engage in any act, including making overtures, sending emissaries, or building an unholy alliance with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is no longer a member of our party, APC. Dr. Basiru has not been in personal or political contact with Aregbesola since 2021.

“Basiru never did and will not do so as a matter of principle and conviction to any person or group with political interest diametrically opposed to that of President Bola Tinubu. He would not undermine the reputation of the president as his contributions to strengthening the APC, both in Osun State and nationally, have earned him respect within the party structure, Ajala said.

“I categorically and unequivocally debunk all these allegations in their entirety. They are false, baseless, unfounded, and clearly part of a coordinated smear campaign,” it reads further.

“In conclusion, Dr. Ajibola Basiru warns individuals spreading these malicious and seditious lies to desist immediately. Dr. Basiru remains focused on serving the party and the people, and he will continue to uphold the values of loyalty, humility, and integrity.”

