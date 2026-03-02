Osun 2026: Babayemi Vows To Work For APC’s Success

…As party’s Elders move to foster cohesion within the party ahead of guber poll

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun and former gubernatorial aspirant, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has reaffirmed his commitment towards the success of the party in the August 15 gubernatorial election in the state.

Babayemi promised to work in unison for the party to emerge victorious in the coming election, said

Speaking on Monday, during a meeting with the APC Elders Caucus, Igbimo-Agba Osun, held at the Chairman’s residence in Ilobu, said APC will triumph come August 15.

Babayemi was among the aspirants vying for the governorship seat before the party’s primary, which saw Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, emerge as the APC flagbearer.

He said: “Our party is a party of structure and discipline at all levels. What we are doing here today is to listen to our elders, they spoke to us last week that they wanted to come and see me, but because we are Yoruba people, I cannot have all of these my fathers and grandfathers in my house, I chose to come here to ear then out.

“It is obvious that we are going to work in unity for our party to be victorious on the 15th of August. I can only assume that it’s towards that effort because they’ve not told me why they come to see me.

“August 15th 2026, and January 16th 2027, we can rest assured that APC will be victorious in Osun state”

Engr. Sola Akinwumi, Chairman Igbimo-Agba Osun, had last week met with the former APC national secretary and former gubernatorial aspirant, Senator Iyiola Moore, at his Ile-Ife residence in a move aimed at fostering cohesion within the party ahead of the August 15 gubernatorial election in Osun, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Caucus.